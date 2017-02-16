The Young, Dope, and Gifted trio of YOung Wit, Willy Dope, and GiF The Great collectively known as Par-City, follows up their 2015 release The Young, Dope, and Gifted with YDG2. Picking up where they left off, Par-City provides the soundtrack to help you get right for a night on the town or a small turn up in the crib. By taking a lyrical approach with their club bangers, Par-City delivers a style that is sure to appease any Hip-Hop fan. YDG2 features production from Snizzy On the Beat, Joe Josh, Corner Boyz Music and RichLyfeStyle. YDG2 is available now on all major digital outlets. #YoungDopeAndGifted

iTunes Link: http://bit.ly/TheYDG2

DatPiff: http://piff.me/b4969a7

Amazon: http://bit.ly/TheYDGII

Spotify: http://bit.ly/YDGIIEP

Tidal: http://bit.ly/YDGTIDAL