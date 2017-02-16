Ricardo Felisme is many things; a preacher, musician and Haitian, but above all the island-born artist is an agent of love and grace. Born in Haiti and raised by conservative Baptist parents, Ricardo is no stranger to religion. In fact, he himself is a preacher of the word of God, but unlike many of the traditional Christians in today’s society, the up and coming artist feels compelled to reach everyone – regardless of race, creed, or religion.

There’s no denying that Ricardo’s deep faith in Jesus leads him in his musical journey. The artist comes from a long, long line of preachers, after all. Ricardo, however, is not a preacher in the “traditional sense.” Ricardo Felisme’s music translates the love and power of Christ “without the trappings of religion,” explains the artist.