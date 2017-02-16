At the Red Bulls studio in New York City on Valentines Day (February 14th), designer Bjarne Melgaard donated about a half million dollar giveaway of his personal designer clothing collection.

The event was called The Casual Pleasure of Disappointment, which is a unrelenting multi-site, multi-night, culmination of Bjarne Melgaard’s ongoing ‘fashion’ project. Centered around Red Bull Arts New York, which Melgaard and company have transformed into a multilevel psycho-pathological department store that opens to the public on February 16. He will debut 6 new capsule collections from the Melgaard brand, which is officially launching this NYFW.

Debuting as part of New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2017, the launch of the Melgaard brand suggests the retirement of Bjarne Melgaard as a fine artist, abandoning the humiliating context of the exhibition platform for the much worse context of cult streetwear: a market pretending to be a community, pretending to be a violent assault on reproduction.

