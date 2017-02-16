You may seen her on the hit show on Bravo entitled “Platinum Hit”.

But talented emcee Sonyaé Elise is a singer/songwriter with a long roster of collabs and features including; Migos, Jill Scott, Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Yachty, Jeremih, and more.

Now, with the release of her latest single “Run Up”, Sonyaé delivers an eye catching and unapologetic visual to the dope single. The video directed by Nimi Hendrix channels the historical Black Panther group with a play on the judicial injustice. Both the song and the visuals compliment each other well with her bold lyrics. Check out the visual below.