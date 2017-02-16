What a way to celebrate your birthday! Today The Weeknd turned 27 and decided to treat the fans with a brand new music video for his track “Reminder.” Directed by Toronto collective Kid Studio. The video is totally star-studded with cameos from Drake, A$SAP Rocky, Travi$ Scott, YG, French Montana, Belly, Nav, Derek Wise, DSTRY and his own XO crew mates. In the video The Weeknd and Rocky drive around in a convertible. He also hangs out in front of a jet with French Montana and between him driving sports cars and taking flights, he turns up with Drake and YG surrounded by models. The video is absolutely XO oriented with dark and moody yet very lavish settings, the type of aesthetic that has been part of The Weeknd’s branding ever since the beginning of his career.

The clip is a follow-up to his most recent music video “Party Monster” and of course his iconic “Starboy” video. He also released a short film called “Mania”. Recently he performed at the Grammys with Daft Punk. Expect more from him this year.

Take a look at the video below.