Check Out Russell Westbrook Dodging Questions Surrounding The Potential Teaming Up With Kevin Durant At This Year’s All Star Game

Russy…the fashionisto?!

Hoop fans all know that All Star Weekend 2017 is finally here and it has the potential to be a lit one for the ages. In speaking of a “lituation”, today marks the first day of the weekend long festivities which includes Media Day. During the media day functioning, reporters were there to interview the league’s best of the best. Russell Westbrook was live and direct in front of hundreds of reporters. During the interviewing session, reporters asked him questions about the potential vibe that will come between the two as they will be representing the Western Conference together during the Sunday’s All Star Game. The MVP candidate dodged those questions by giving his hilarious input on the 2017 New York Fashion Week. Check out the funny clip below.

Russell Westbrook gets two early questions about playing with Durant again, ignores both, turning the topic to fashion pic.twitter.com/EExnlJbE25 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 17, 2017

Russ is spending his media day generously asking reporters what THEY like (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/MjJHP7haXW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 17, 2017

Somebody get this man a modeling contract. YSL, I hope you guys are paying attention. He’s rightfully deserved a chance to be schooled onto the artistry of fashion.