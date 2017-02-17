All For NBA All-Star Weekend….
To commemorate NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Mitchell & Ness & Reigning Champ have come together to produce a premium collection of Canadian-made sporty gear. Both East and West will be represented in a classic Black and Grey lineup featuring a coach’s jacket, pullover hoodie, sweatshort and crewneck t-shirt.
Each style is handcrafted from Reigning Champ signature fabrics, including Lightweight Satin and Midweight Terry, and features the official NBA All-Star logo. Signature details include silver and gold Mitchell & Ness embroidery and a custom co-branded interior label. Check out product description’s below.
Product Description
REIGNING CHAMP X MITCHELL & NESS COACH’S JACKET
Colors: Black (EAST w/ silver embroidery) / Heather Grey (WEST w/ gold embroidery)
Fabric: Lightweight Satin
This satin coach’s jacket is handcrafted in Canada, with zig-zag stitched (East/West) lettering and an embroidered NBA All Star chest patch.
⁃ Set-in / raglan sleeves
⁃ Embroidered 2017 NBA All Star patch
⁃ (East/West) stitched back appliqué
⁃ All Star cuff embroidery
⁃ (Silver/Gold) Mitchell & Ness cuff embroidery
⁃ Double welt pockets
⁃ Metal snap closures
⁃ Elastic cuffs
⁃ Bartack reinforcements
⁃ Co-branded label with signature stitching
⁃ Handcrafted in Canada
⁃ Fabric: 100% Nylon
⁃ Style: RC-4093
REIGNING CHAMP X MITCHELL & NESS PULLOVER HOODIE
Colors: Black (EAST w/ silver embroidery) / Heather Grey (WEST w/ gold embroidery)
Fabric: Midweight Terry
This classic hoodie is handcrafted in Canada from Midweight Terry, with an (East/West) screen print and (silver/gold) Mitchell & Ness sleeve embroidery.
⁃ Flatlocked seams
⁃ Set-in / raglan sleeves
⁃ (East/West) screen print
⁃ All Star cuff screen print
⁃ (Silver/Gold) Mitchell & Ness cuff embroidery
⁃ Premium rib cuffs and waist
⁃ Rib-bound front patch pocket
⁃ Premium rib side panels
⁃ Woven drawcord
⁃ Rib lined hood
⁃ Bartack reinforcements
⁃ Co-branded label with signature stitching
⁃ Handcrafted in Canada
⁃ Fabric: 100% Cotton
⁃ Style: RC-3429
REIGNING CHAMP X MITCHELL & NESS SWEATSHORT
Colors: Black (EAST w/ silver embroidery) / Heather Grey (WEST w/ gold embroidery)
Fabric: Midweight Terry
This classic sweatshort is handcrafted in Canada from Midweight Terry, with an (East/West) screen print and (silver/gold) Mitchell & Ness embroidery.
⁃ Flatlocked seams
⁃ (East/West) screen print
⁃ All Star screen print
⁃ (Silver/Gold) Mitchell & Ness embroidery
⁃ Front slant pockets
⁃ Woven drawcord
⁃ Premium rib waist
⁃ Premium rib gusset
⁃ Co-branded label with signature stitching
⁃ Handcrafted in Canada
⁃ Fabric: 100% Cotton
⁃ Style: RC-5117
REIGNING CHAMP X MITCHELL & NESS SET-IN TEE
Colors: Black (EAST w/ silver embroidery) / Heather Grey (WEST w/ gold embroidery)
Fabric: Ringspun Jersey
This classic tee is handcrafted in Canada by Reigning Champ, and features an (East/West) screen print as well as (silver/gold) Mitchell & Ness sleeve embroidery.
⁃ Flatlocked seams
⁃ (East/West) screen print
⁃ All Star screen print
⁃ (Silver/Gold) Mitchell & Ness sleeve embroidery
⁃ Set-in sleeves
⁃ Rib bound collar
⁃ Bartack reinforcements
⁃ Co-branded label with signature stitching
⁃ Handcrafted in Canada
⁃ Fabric: 100% Cotton
⁃ Style: RC-1096
The Reigning Champ NBA All-Star collection is now available at reigningchamp.com and Reigning Champ flagship stores, as well as the Mitchell & Ness x Lids All Star pop-up and the Sneaker Politics All Star pop-up, in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter. Check out photos of the collection below.