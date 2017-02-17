All For NBA All-Star Weekend….

To commemorate NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Mitchell & Ness & Reigning Champ have come together to produce a premium collection of Canadian-made sporty gear. Both East and West will be represented in a classic Black and Grey lineup featuring a coach’s jacket, pullover hoodie, sweatshort and crewneck t-shirt.

Each style is handcrafted from Reigning Champ signature fabrics, including Lightweight Satin and Midweight Terry, and features the official NBA All-Star logo. Signature details include silver and gold Mitchell & Ness embroidery and a custom co-branded interior label. Check out product description’s below.

Product Description

REIGNING CHAMP X MITCHELL & NESS COACH’S JACKET

Colors: Black (EAST w/ silver embroidery) / Heather Grey (WEST w/ gold embroidery)

Fabric: Lightweight Satin

This satin coach’s jacket is handcrafted in Canada, with zig-zag stitched (East/West) lettering and an embroidered NBA All Star chest patch.

⁃ Set-in / raglan sleeves

⁃ Embroidered 2017 NBA All Star patch

⁃ (East/West) stitched back appliqué

⁃ All Star cuff embroidery

⁃ (Silver/Gold) Mitchell & Ness cuff embroidery

⁃ Double welt pockets

⁃ Metal snap closures

⁃ Elastic cuffs

⁃ Bartack reinforcements

⁃ Co-branded label with signature stitching

⁃ Handcrafted in Canada

⁃ Fabric: 100% Nylon

⁃ Style: RC-4093

REIGNING CHAMP X MITCHELL & NESS PULLOVER HOODIE

Colors: Black (EAST w/ silver embroidery) / Heather Grey (WEST w/ gold embroidery)

Fabric: Midweight Terry

This classic hoodie is handcrafted in Canada from Midweight Terry, with an (East/West) screen print and (silver/gold) Mitchell & Ness sleeve embroidery.

⁃ Flatlocked seams

⁃ Set-in / raglan sleeves

⁃ (East/West) screen print

⁃ All Star cuff screen print

⁃ (Silver/Gold) Mitchell & Ness cuff embroidery

⁃ Premium rib cuffs and waist

⁃ Rib-bound front patch pocket

⁃ Premium rib side panels

⁃ Woven drawcord

⁃ Rib lined hood

⁃ Bartack reinforcements

⁃ Co-branded label with signature stitching

⁃ Handcrafted in Canada

⁃ Fabric: 100% Cotton

⁃ Style: RC-3429

REIGNING CHAMP X MITCHELL & NESS SWEATSHORT

Colors: Black (EAST w/ silver embroidery) / Heather Grey (WEST w/ gold embroidery)

Fabric: Midweight Terry

This classic sweatshort is handcrafted in Canada from Midweight Terry, with an (East/West) screen print and (silver/gold) Mitchell & Ness embroidery.

⁃ Flatlocked seams

⁃ (East/West) screen print

⁃ All Star screen print

⁃ (Silver/Gold) Mitchell & Ness embroidery

⁃ Front slant pockets

⁃ Woven drawcord

⁃ Premium rib waist

⁃ Premium rib gusset

⁃ Co-branded label with signature stitching

⁃ Handcrafted in Canada

⁃ Fabric: 100% Cotton

⁃ Style: RC-5117

REIGNING CHAMP X MITCHELL & NESS SET-IN TEE

Colors: Black (EAST w/ silver embroidery) / Heather Grey (WEST w/ gold embroidery)

Fabric: Ringspun Jersey

This classic tee is handcrafted in Canada by Reigning Champ, and features an (East/West) screen print as well as (silver/gold) Mitchell & Ness sleeve embroidery.

⁃ Flatlocked seams

⁃ (East/West) screen print

⁃ All Star screen print

⁃ (Silver/Gold) Mitchell & Ness sleeve embroidery

⁃ Set-in sleeves

⁃ Rib bound collar

⁃ Bartack reinforcements

⁃ Co-branded label with signature stitching

⁃ Handcrafted in Canada

⁃ Fabric: 100% Cotton

⁃ Style: RC-1096

The Reigning Champ NBA All-Star collection is now available at reigningchamp.com and Reigning Champ flagship stores, as well as the Mitchell & Ness x Lids All Star pop-up and the Sneaker Politics All Star pop-up, in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter. Check out photos of the collection below.