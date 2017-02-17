All For NBA All-Star Weekend….

 

To commemorate NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Mitchell & Ness & Reigning Champ have come together to produce a premium collection of Canadian-made sporty gear. Both East and West will be represented in a classic Black and Grey lineup featuring a coach’s jacket, pullover hoodie, sweatshort and crewneck t-shirt.

Each style is handcrafted from Reigning Champ signature fabrics, including Lightweight Satin and Midweight Terry, and features the official NBA All-Star logo. Signature details include silver and gold Mitchell & Ness embroidery and a custom co-branded interior label. Check out product description’s below.

Product Description

REIGNING CHAMP X MITCHELL & NESS COACH’S JACKET

Colors: Black (EAST w/ silver embroidery) / Heather Grey (WEST w/ gold embroidery)

Fabric: Lightweight Satin

 

This satin coach’s jacket is handcrafted in Canada, with zig-zag stitched (East/West) lettering and an embroidered NBA All Star chest patch.

 

⁃           Set-in / raglan sleeves

⁃           Embroidered 2017 NBA All Star patch

⁃           (East/West) stitched back appliqué

⁃           All Star cuff embroidery

⁃           (Silver/Gold) Mitchell & Ness cuff embroidery

⁃           Double welt pockets

⁃           Metal snap closures

⁃           Elastic cuffs

⁃           Bartack reinforcements

⁃           Co-branded label with signature stitching

⁃           Handcrafted in Canada

⁃           Fabric: 100% Nylon

⁃           Style: RC-4093

 

 

REIGNING CHAMP X MITCHELL & NESS PULLOVER HOODIE

Colors: Black (EAST w/ silver embroidery) / Heather Grey (WEST w/ gold embroidery)

Fabric: Midweight Terry

 

This classic hoodie is handcrafted in Canada from Midweight Terry, with an (East/West) screen print and (silver/gold) Mitchell & Ness sleeve embroidery.

 

⁃           Flatlocked seams

⁃           Set-in / raglan sleeves

⁃           (East/West) screen print

⁃           All Star cuff screen print

⁃           (Silver/Gold) Mitchell & Ness cuff embroidery

⁃           Premium rib cuffs and waist

⁃           Rib-bound front patch pocket

⁃           Premium rib side panels

⁃           Woven drawcord

⁃           Rib lined hood

⁃           Bartack reinforcements

⁃           Co-branded label with signature stitching

⁃           Handcrafted in Canada

⁃           Fabric: 100% Cotton

⁃           Style: RC-3429

 

 

REIGNING CHAMP X MITCHELL & NESS SWEATSHORT

Colors: Black (EAST w/ silver embroidery) / Heather Grey (WEST w/ gold embroidery)

Fabric: Midweight Terry

 

This classic sweatshort is handcrafted in Canada from Midweight Terry, with an (East/West) screen print and (silver/gold) Mitchell & Ness embroidery.

 

⁃           Flatlocked seams

⁃           (East/West) screen print

⁃           All Star screen print

⁃           (Silver/Gold) Mitchell & Ness embroidery

⁃           Front slant pockets

⁃           Woven drawcord

⁃           Premium rib waist

⁃           Premium rib gusset

⁃           Co-branded label with signature stitching

⁃           Handcrafted in Canada

⁃           Fabric: 100% Cotton

⁃           Style: RC-5117

 

 

REIGNING CHAMP X MITCHELL & NESS SET-IN TEE

Colors: Black (EAST w/ silver embroidery) / Heather Grey (WEST w/ gold embroidery)

Fabric: Ringspun Jersey

 

This classic tee is handcrafted in Canada by Reigning Champ, and features an (East/West) screen print as well as (silver/gold) Mitchell & Ness sleeve embroidery.

 

⁃           Flatlocked seams

⁃           (East/West) screen print

⁃           All Star screen print

⁃           (Silver/Gold) Mitchell & Ness sleeve embroidery

⁃           Set-in sleeves

⁃           Rib bound collar

⁃           Bartack reinforcements

⁃           Co-branded label with signature stitching

⁃           Handcrafted in Canada

⁃           Fabric: 100% Cotton

⁃           Style: RC-1096

The Reigning Champ NBA All-Star collection is now available at reigningchamp.com and Reigning Champ flagship stores, as well as the Mitchell & Ness x Lids All Star pop-up and the Sneaker Politics All Star pop-up, in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter. Check out photos of the collection below.

