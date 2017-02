GNA (formerly Gina Lee) has been making waves in the past several years, steadily building up a healthy fan base while also getting in some work with some of the music industry’s brightest. The Toronto-based singer-songwriter is coming off of the release of her breakthrough single “Bad Boy,” which features Toronto native Tory Lanez. Today, she unveils the official music video for her brand new cut, “The Bar.” In the clip, GNA takes the high road when it comes to love gone wrong.

