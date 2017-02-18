adidas Hoops Collective is Live in New Orleans For All-Star Weekend

To celebrate NBA All-Star weekend, adidas opens the adidas Hoops Collective in New Orleans.

The adidas Hoops Collective will feature six artists creating custom murals, shirts, shoes, posters and more that encompass the spirit of NBA All-Star Weekend.

Throughout the weekend adidas will give basketball fans around the world the opportunity to receive custom artwork and participate in what’s being created through social media. To stay well connected l fans should follow @adidashoops on Twitter<https://twitter.com/adidashoops> and Instagram<https://instagram.com/adidashoops/?hl=en> with hastag #adidasHoopsCollective for the latest collective happenings from adidas’ NBA All-Stars.

