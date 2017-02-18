Loso closed out NYFW in style…..

Fabolous the Brooklyn boss closed out NYFW with his first-ever runway show and pop-up shop for Summertime Shootout. He revealed his line ‘ Blood’s Thicker Summertime Shootout 2′ SS 17’ as he welcomed fans, special guest, press and more to purchase merch after the runway show. The event was filled with familiar faces with Dave East, Asap Ferg, Trey Songz & more were in attendance for the show. His children Johan & Taina kicked off the runway show as Cardi B, Bernice Burgos and others modeled the ‘Blood’s Thicker Summertime Shootout 2′ SS 17’ merch on the runway. The event took place at Vinnie Styles located in the heart of Brooklyn.

The pop-up included canvases of art, giving shoppers and fans a much better experience with visuals while browsing and also shopping for merch. Check out images from the runway and pop-up below.