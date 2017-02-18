Even in the rain, crowds of music heads and fans packed into the Sneaker Politics store to see a performance from two NOLA legends in Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Mannie Fresh of course showed off his amazing DJ’ing skills while Juvenile performed hits like “Back That A** Up” as the crowd rapped along.

The two helped launch the Reebok Classic x Sneaker Politics x Humidity Workout Lo Clean, a collaboration between Reebok Classic, Sneaker Politics and local skate purveyor Humidity Skate Shop. The Workout sneaker has a special history in New Orleans. Mannie Fresh and Juvenile were big fans of the style coming up, nicknaming it the “solja,” which inspired Reebok to bring down custom Workouts in 1999 for Juvenile’s music video for “I Got That Fire,” creating a legion of fans in the Big Easy for this particular style. The Lo clean pays homage to the history with a very unique design. The shoe includes a white upper made of crackled white leather to show the “age” of a Classic, with camo stripe piping, a camo liner and gold logos. The flame printed insoles also refer to this golden era of late 90s rap, inspired by fire imagery on album covers at that time.

The Reebok Classic x Sneaker Politics x Humidity Workout Lo Clean is releasing at a set price of $110 and is now available for sale in Kids and Men’s sizes at the Sneaker Politics store (216 Chartres Street, New Orleans) and online.