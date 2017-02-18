Reebok Classic and Curren$y Launch The New Reebok Classic x Jet Life Club C 85 Sneaker at Sneaker Politics In New Orleans

Reebok Classic & Curren$y host special event at the Sneaker Politics powered by Reebok Classic and Mitchell & Ness store to launch Curren$y’s new collaboration with Reebok: the Reebok Classic x Jet Life Club C 85…..

Spitta the New Orleans bred, known for his strict love for sneakers and vintage cars has launched a new sneaker with Reebok. With his laid back style he kicked off the party surrounded by his friends, family and fans. He signed the iridescent greens shoe boxes and custom basketballs for fans, and then hopped onto the stage for a set to cap off the electric night.

The Reebok Classic x Jet Life Club C 85 is inspired by the legacy Curren$y has built on and out of studio. The shoe features several design elements, including “Jet Life” branding at the heel and “Andretti OG” logo on the insole, a premium hairy green suede upper with GUM bottom, and a hidden stash pocket behind the tongue label. The Reebok Classic x Jet Life Club C 85 is now available at the Sneaker Politics powered by Reebok Classic and Mitchell & Ness store at 216 Chartres Street, New Orleans, as well as www.sneakerpolitics.com for $100 available in Kids and Men’s sizing.

The Club C will have a wider release in mid March on Reebok.com and additional retailers in mid March. Check out images from the all-star weekend event below.