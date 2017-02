The 4,000mAH portable battery charger features a switch-tip cable with both Lightning and micro USB for up to two full charges on the go. It will be available on February 23rd through Supreme stores and webstore. One of the best assets for anyone always on the go and for anyone who wants to stay well connected in style. This one is for you, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to cop a mohpie supreme powerstation on Feb 23rd before they sell of the racks.

