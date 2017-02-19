All-Star weekend was a success in New Orleans and Reebok finished out in style with Footaction as they hosted “Classics in the Courtyard,” a pop-up sneaker customization store and concert on Saturday afternoon right in the heart of Bourbon Street featuring Reebok brand ambassadors Cam’ron, Teyana Taylor, and Curren$y.

The “Hey Ma” rapper and “Fade” front lady have a very long history with Reebok as they both have collaborations with the brand. Yesterday, they were supporting the most iconic Reebok styles, with Cam’ron wearing the Club C, and Teyana rocking bright red Freestyle Hi – a style that Teyana was recently named the face of for 2017 . Matching his seersucker outfit, Curren$y wore a recent local collaboration with Sneaker Politics, the Reebok Instapump Fury OG Seersucker Thursday. Bringing some Harlem flavor to the Big Easy, Cam’ron performed some of his most classic hits like “Oh Boy” and “Hey Ma,” and Teyana played and danced on to some of her biggest hits, including “Maybe”.

Reebok Classic x Footaction “Classics in the Courtyard” was accompanied by a Footaction pop-up store right on Bourbon Street, where fans could purchase a variety of Reebok styles and also customize their own artwork on the silhouettes. The Reebok Classic Club C is available at a set price of $69.99 on Reebok.com and Footaction as the Reebok Freestyle Hi is also available at Reebok.com for $69.99.

Addition to that, NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal came back to the state of his alma mater, stopping by Sneaker Politics to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic Shaq Attaq with the launch of the Reebok Classic x Sneaker Politics Shaq Attaq. He spent time signing autographs, taking pictures with fans and shaking hands. Dee Brown also stopped by the store to kick it with Shaq as he wore the Reebok Men’s Pump Omni Lite Retro with Reebok.

Celebrating the state of Louisiana and Shaq’s alma mater, the signature purple and yellow tones bring back memories of Shaq’s days as a dominant big man down south. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, this new Shaq Attaq style has a clean white leather base with purple overlays that contrast with the yellow tongue and heel. The Reebok Classic x Sneaker Politics Shaq Attaq is available for $160 at Sneaker Politics.