The Roots just revealed the lineup for the 10th annual Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, and it is stacked.

The headliners include Pharrell, Lil Wayne and Solange, while 21 Savage, Kimora, Thundercat, Noname, Fat Joe, PNB Rock and Mobb Deep​ will also perform. The event will take place on June 3 at the Festival Pier in Philadelphia.

More information can be found on the official website for the festival here, check out the full lineup below.