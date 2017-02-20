Moments after the 66th NBA All Star Game, DeMarcus Cousins was ready to finish the season out with a big bang with his Sacramento Kings. Now it’s looking like “Boogie” is staying put in the “Big Easy”.

With just 3 days from the NBA Trade Deadline, the Pelicans made a major move that may help them make some major noise during the 2nd half of the season. With his contract getting ready to end, the Sacramento Kings have decided to trade DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspri to the New Orleans Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and its 2017 first-round and second-round picks. Once Boogie found out about the deal, he nonchalantly brushed off the news and continued to answer to reporters.

With the deal, Pelicans are confident that they can resign DeMarcus to a long term deal that consist of 5 years for $220-230 million dollars. In addition, critics believed that the Pelicans robbed Sacramento blind as Cousins gets to team up with his college teammate in 2017 NBA All Star Game MVP, Anthony Davis. With these two efficient big men in the front court, “Boogie” and “Unibrow” was going to give opposing head coach headaches. Expect the Pelicans to sneak into the 7th seed and make some major noise come playoff time.