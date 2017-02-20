In a amazing weekend in “The Big Easy”, an hometown squad hooper was able to put the icing on the cake with a record setting performance.

In what was the game’s highest scoring display in NBA All Star Game history, the West defeated the East 192-182. There were some amazing athleticism that were on display as “The Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks showed fans why they made a great decision by granting him his first ever NBA All Star start by jamming on any and everybody. Kevin Durant was able to continue to show fans that his greatness is continue to be elevated as he became just the 4th player in All Star Game history to put up a triple-double. But it was Anthony Davis who stole the show and broke a record en route to his first ever NBA All Star Game MVP.

He finished with 52 points and 10 rebounds. The “Uni-brow” broke Wilt Chamberlain’s 42 point record at the 1962 NBA All Star Game. Check out the record breaking dunk below.