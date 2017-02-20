CA$HPASSION drops off his newest EP Possibilities with appearances from PnB Rock, Rob Stone and J $tash. The album dropped on Feb 10th via Spotify, Soundcloud and iTunes, and connects CA$H on new records with long time collaborators PnB Rock and Rob Stone among many others. To date his previous collaboration with Rob Stone “Hit Me” has over 250,000 plays on Spotify, while his collab with PNB Rock, “Unlimited” is approaching 1 million plays. Production on this one is handled by Martin $ky, Mike Daley, Kyloh, Frankie and Ca$hPassion himself.

Tracklist

01. Chance

02. On Now (feat. PnB Rock)

03. Possibility

04. Mariah

05. Competition (feat. Rob $tone)

06. Understand (feat. J $tash)

07. Research