‘Super Trapper’ is the second visual debut from Future’s self-titled LP.

The video features hella models, hella money, and a pretty fire shark tank tucked inside a lavish mansion. In the video Future describes the luxuries “supper trapping” has awarded him and sentiments of never going broke.

Off the heels of a world tour with Drizzy, Future is bearing it all on his own with a “feature free” project. However, once he hits the road, Hendrix will be joined by some of the country’s favorite down south acts like Migos, Kodak Black, and Young Thug. The ironically titled ‘Nobody Safe’ tour will also feature A$AP Ferg and Tory Lanez. And, as an added bonus fans who buy tour tickets will get the album for Free.99.

Don’t be fooled by Future’s giving mood though, there is still controversy surrounding his lawsuit with former rap buddy Rocko who took him and his label to court for $10 million dollars. However,he’s still counting boat loads of cash and reminding the world of his supreme trapping skill set….and it’s pay off. Peep the video below to see what we mean.