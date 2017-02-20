On The Rise: Check Out Prez Luciano & His Video For “What Would You Do?”

Prez Luciano is an independent artist out of North Carolina. The young MC has a clear, crisp flow, and delivers a message on every track he puts his stamp on. Here, he tells a dramatic new story in his video for “What Would You Do?”.

His previous videos on YouTube have racked up thousands of plays respectfully, and continue to grow as he delivers new material. Luciano and his “Vida De Finera” team aim to make a splash in the industry as 2017 continues. Be on the lookout for more material in the near future.

Take a look at the official video for “What Would You Do?” and lets us know what you think! Watch it here: