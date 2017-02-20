Few people in Hip Hop in Australia command such respect off name alone as emcee / producer Prowla. His name represents quality over everything else and is a testament to itself that he is still being talked about until today. Not only one of Australia’s first great solo emcees out of Melbourne, Prowla has over the past two decades built himself a reputation as a top quality producer.

Prowla released his first EP, ‘The Prowler’, in 1994 before going on to release four classic albums back to back with Tha Prowls, Recognition, Money Walks and Lonewolf on his label Nuffsaid Recordings. He has collaborated heavily over the years with some of Australia’s finest in the game, including Jase, Dedlee, Trem, Plutonic Lab, Brad Strut, Kings Konekted plus more. While he has been away from the vocal booth for many years, Prowla has produced some of the most iconic beats of the last decade with notable highlights amongst many including the infamous ‘Monopoly’ by Brad Strut, and the now classic ‘Omega Man’ by Trem.

Prowla was one of the first Australian hip hop producers to collaborate extensively with numerous top-tier American emcees, including working with 7L & Esoteric, Too Short, Thirstin Howl III & Rack Lo, MF Grimm and Celph Titled. His legacy extends far beyond the earlier years of hip hop music in Australia. It also serves as a great starting point for international hip hop fans to be introduced to the genre from Australia. Check out his Nuffsaid back catalogue for an insight into ground-breaking hip hop from Australia.