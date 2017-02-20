ABFF Honors taped on Friday, February 18 in Beverly Hills, California. Thetaped on Friday, February 18 in Beverly Hills, California.

The American Black Film Festival, also known as ABFF, celebrates Black culture by honoring individuals, movies and television shows that have had a significant impact on American entertainment.

Regina Hall, who kept the audience laughing as host of the evening’s festivities. Honorees included actor and director Denzel Washington, who was honored with the “Hollywood Legacy Award,” musician and actress Issa Rae with the “Rising Star Award,” film director and producer F. Gary Gray with the “Excellence in the Arts Award” and “Empire” actor Terrence Howard with the “Excellence in the Arts Award.” The second annual celebration, hosted by comedy queen, who kept the audience laughing as host of the evening’s festivities. Honorees included actor and directorwho was honored with the “Hollywood Legacy Award,” musician and actress Queen Latifah with the “Entertainment Icon Award,” writer, producer and Insecure starwith the “Rising Star Award,” film director and producerwith the “Excellence in the Arts Award” and “Empire” actorwith the “Excellence in the Arts Award.”

Viola Davis, Common, Pharrell Williams, Lee Daniels, Morris Chestnut, Omari Hardwick and Anika Noni Rose and took the stage as presenters while Maxwell and Dionne Farris performed their hits from the film Love Jones, which received the “Classic Cinema Award.” andand took the stage as presenters whileandperformed their hits from the film Love Jones, which received the “Classic Cinema Award.”

The ABFF Honors premieres on Wednesday, February 22 on BET Networks at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CST.

Juan Anthony Images: Check out pictures from the gold carpet, courtesy of