Last month Bobby Shmurda’s friend, Broderick Santino, got slapped with a 117 year prison sentence after refusing a plea deal that would’ve reduced his sentence to 15 years. Remy Ma told The Fader that she doesn’t know how that could happen:

That doesn’t make sense. If I commit a crime that warrants 15 years and you’re willing to give me 15 years, that’s it. There’s no way after trial I should end up with 117 years. And I’m very passionate about it. Not just because I lived it but because I’ve seen it.

Remy has been blessed to bounce back after a seven year bid, but she agrees that the prison system has a negative impact on the Black community:

When you’re in there seven years you get to hear so many different stories, and it’s disgusting the way this country operates off the prison system. We have the most people incarcerated out of every country in the entire world.

Santino was accused of 23 counts including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder in the second degree, and attempted assault in the first degree. She admitted to not have much knowledge of the case, but believes that money, politics, and racism plays a part in harsh sentencing:

You can be the wrong color, but if you have the right amount of money at the right time you might be good. If you get caught in an election year, it’s over for you. That’s kind of what happened to me.