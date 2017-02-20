Today in Source News Flash: Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q have both received platinum certifications for “Alright” and “studio,” respectively. Lil Wayne reunited with the Hot Boys during LeBron James’ NBA All-Star Weekend party. Donald Glover has been cast to play Simbain Disney’s live action remake of The Lion King.

Off-White’s Virgil Abloh designed T-shirt for Nike’s new equality campaign. And, take a look at Public and Air Jordan 12 collaboration in “wheat” colorway.

Senate Intelligence Committee has announced that it will look into Russian interference in 2016 Presidential election.

And finally, West wins the 2017 NBA All-Star game beating East 192–182.

Come back tomorrow for more