Authorities have recently arrested and charged the self-proclaimed KKK Imperial Wizard Frank Ancona‘s wife and stepson for his murder.

It has been reported that Malissa Ancona, 44, and her son Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr., are responsible for leaving Ancona on a river bank with a shot gun wound to his head. After these developments were made, they were taken in for first degree, tampering with evidence, and abandoning a corpse.

It was later revealed after Malissa gave her statement that Paul shot Ancona while he was sleeping. Ancona publicly identified himself as the “Imperial Wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan. Many people took to twitter to speak on the incident and are saying the tragedy is ironic.