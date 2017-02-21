It has been reported that the celebrity boxing match between R&B crooner Chris Brown and YouTube rap sensation Soulja Boy has been cancelled.

The alleged reason for the sudden cancellation of the upcoming pay per view event is said to come from Brown’s camp, however, being that Soulja was being trained by the fight’s promoter and boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., it’s rumored that Pretty Boy Floyd put the fight to a halt.

Soulja took to Twitter yesterday to insult Brown and inform his followers that the singer declined to sign off on the fight. “Chris brown manager (called) my manager last night (and) said the fight is off and he’s not signing (the) contract,” he wrote. “Don’t ask me about the (expletive) no more.”

The beef between Breezy and Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em started almost 10 years ago, but Moe recently, an Instagram post by Brown’s ex Karreuche Tran, which Soulja just liked, set off the back and forth online threats which lead to the proposed fight.

Now, fans can only talk about what could’ve happened. And they can talk about Soulja’s new mixtape, Big Soulja, which debuted on the day of the cancellation.