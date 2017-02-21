As evidenced by Drake’s verses on Migos’ “Versace” and iLoveMakkonen’s “Tuesday”, it’s a tradition of his to co-sign rising artists.

SahBabii confirmed with Pigeons and Planes that the 6 God will be blessing his breakthrough track “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” with a verse. “He said he gonna throw a verse on that motherfucker, shit gonna go way up,” the Atlanta rapper said.

During his Boy Meets World Tour in Europe, Drizzy has previewed unreleased music. It’s also rumored that he’d be featured on 21 Savage and Young Thug’s “Issa” collaboration. Drake’s More Life sounds like a promising project, with a slate release date of March 4th.