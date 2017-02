Future is known for his notable work ethic, so it’s no surprise if he’s releasing another album fresh off the heels of his self-titled album Future.

Last year the “March Madness” rapper released Purple Reign in January, then the release of EVOL followed 20 days after. Then Future and Drake released a joint commercial mixtape months later. Therefore, we’re at the edge of our seats waiting for a possible rhythmic-leaning, radio-friendly LP on Friday, February 24th.