Yesterday (Feb.20), Janelle Monae helped honor Raye Montague, the first woman to become a program manager in Navy history. She also was the first woman to design a ship using a computer.

The 82-year-old was honored as a hidden figure for her work in the Navy on Good Morning America. She graduated with a degree in business at University of Arkansas and worked as a digital computer operator at a Navy station in Maryland for 50 years.

During the segment Monae came out to celebrate the award-winning engineer.

“We thank you so much for your service. You are an American hero and you are hidden no more. Everybody sees you.”