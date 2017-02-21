Chris Brown has admitted to being the stalker type of ex-boyfriend, so it’s not a shocker that his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran filed a restraining order against him.

Ladies… what do you think? #chrisbrown A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:02am PST

The singer’s volatile nature forced the model to put an order against him that will require him to stay at least 100 yards from Karrueche, her mother, and her brother. Tran has grew increasingly alarmed by her old flame’s antics.

Karrueche claimed to a judge that Brown “told a few people that he was going to kill” her. Like he said in an Instagram post, the “Party” singer told Tran’s friends that if he can’t have her nobody else would. She said he would “take her out” and “threatened to shoot her.” Tran is also claiming they’ve had physical altercations a few years ago, “punching her twice in the stomach” and “pushed her down a flight of stairs”.