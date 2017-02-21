Will hoop fans witness the return of the #KOBESYSTEM?! So far, it’s looking like it.

According to sources, the Lakers are planning on hiring a familiar face that introduced the world to argubly the greatest Laker to ever suit up in Tinseltown. Agent Rob Pelinka has emerged as the #1 option to take over the role as General Manager. Rob is responsible for introducing an amazing matromony between the Lakers and future Hall Of Famer, Kobe Bryant. In addition, Pelinka is far from just agent who has an eye for talented hoopers. He was former hooper himself, become the only player in school history to play on three NCAA final four teams at the University of Michigan. Pelinka teamed up with college’s most dynamic five to ever assembled known as the Fab Five.

Things haven’t become official yet but if Pelinka comes along and become the Lakers new GM, don’t be surprised we get a Kobe sighting to help out with the player development of these baby Lakers.