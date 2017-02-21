It seems like the boys in LA is trying to bring back the “Showtime” era.

After expressing his interest in being more involved with the team’s front office activity, the Lakers have decided to give one of the greatest point guards in league history a chance at helping his former team bring back to their glory days. After returning to the franchise as their advisor, Earvin “Magic “Johnson has been promoted to president of basketball operations. After the hiring, the Lakers have decided to fire Mitch Kupchak of his duties as general manager, and Jim Buss will no longer serve as executive vice president of basketball operations. Magic had this to say about the new transactions.

It’s a dream come true to return to the Lakers as President of Basketball Operations working closely with Jeanie Buss and the Buss family. Since 1979, I’ve been a part of the Laker Nation and I’m passionate about this organization. I will do everything I can to build a winning culture on and off the court. We have a great coach in [Walton] and good young players. We will work tirelessly to return our Los Angeles Lakers to NBA champions.

Well when you have a statue in front of the Staples Arena, it’s only right that you come back and fix home. Let’s way to see what “magic” Erving has cooking up in tinseltown.