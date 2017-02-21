Camden, New Jersey native Mir Fontane drops a powerful new video for his hit single “Down By The River“. The 300 Ent. signee tells a story as he recalls a violent tale from his youth. The video was directed by Anthony Mormile, and the track was produced by Kenif Muse.

“Down By The River” has accumulated over 200,000 streams on Spotify alone, and even peaked at #6 on the platform’s U.S. Chart! It is one of the many strong records that appeared on his debut project “Whose Watching The Kids“.

Check out the brilliant new video below: