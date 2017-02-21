An investigation is going on by federal authorities after a wave of bomb threats at 11 Jewish community centers nationwide. The bureau released in a statement that they find the these threats violating civil rights.

So far reports from centers in Alabama, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas and New York reached NBC News. These threats appeared to be hoaxes and in the end, no one was found injured.

These stunts grow hurtful with the incidents, over 100 headstones were toppled at a historic Jewish cemetery over the weekend in Missouri. This issue caught the attention of Sen. Claire McCaskill who took to twitter to share frustrations.

“Please catch the hateful, evil people who did this,” she wrote. “This is not normal. Or acceptable. This is not what America stands for.”