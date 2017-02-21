On The Rise: Take A Listen To Vars City & Their New Single “All Mine”

With over 35 thousand streams on their newest single “All Mine”, Vars City has caught the eye of listeners everywhere. Made up of three longtime friends, each member delivers a principal sound to form the unique rhythmic sway.

Having opened for both PnB Rock and A Boogie, the trio is only growing rapidly as they’ve appeared in venues throughout the east coast. Their melodic voices pair perfectly to the catchy tempo of the instrumental (provided by Moofy).

Donald Hill from Plainfield NJ, Don Ntuk from Piscataway, NJ and Devonn Bruce hailing all the way from Toronto combine their musical talents to form Vars City. Together they are without a doubt a collective to watch out for as they continue to expand. Check out “All Mine” below: