Today in Source News Flash: The Weeknd reveals the dates and opening acts for his ‘Starboy Legends of The Fall’ tour. The concerts will kick off on April 25 in Vancouver, BC. Rae Sremmurd, 6lack and Belly will join the Starboy tour. Last night on Instagram, Chance The Rapper shared a video of himself dancing to the new track “The Peak” featuring Future.

#mypeak A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

Soulja Boy took to Twitter to say that his fight with Chris Brown is off. Says “don’t ask me about it.”

Chris brown manager call my manager last night sand said the fight is off and he's not signing contract. Don't ask me about the shit no more — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) February 20, 2017

The highly anticipated Supreme MetroCards for the New York City Subway were released yesterday and instantly caused chaos. The police had to be called to the scene on New York’s Union Square subway station.

In celebration of yesterday’s President’s Day, protests erupted nationwide with people chanting “Not My President.”

The NBA trade deadline is almost here. The teams most anticipated to trade are NY Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. They have to submit their trades until February 23rd.

