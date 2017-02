On this day in 1995 Compton’s own DJ Quik released his third album entitled ‘Safe + Sound’. Released on Profile Records, on March 11 it peaked number 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and was certified Gold by the RIAA by July 11. Executive produced by Suge Knight the LP featured the singles “Dollaz & Sense” and “Safe + Sound”.

