Last year Sha Hustle put out his “Don’t Worry” video which left a hell of an impression on the hip-hop community. The video ended up making Much Music‘s daily playlist and has been on rotation on TV ever since.

Now he returns with a new track titled “Last Time”. Produced by Batmanonthebeatz & Sledgren, the off-kilter beat is extremely unique in it’s impact, leaving a lasting percussive impression without borrowing from existing sonic trends in the game. $ha’s sing-voice formula is fully intact here as he waxes poetic borrowing a hook from his native carribean culture, reminiscent of an uplifting Sizzla. Listen to it on Spotify below.

$ha is famously known for being one of the more underground artists with deep roots in OVO/RepsUp. Musically, he is the godfather of the underground sound that Toronto has been brewing for a minute now. He has been mentoring young artists in the Greater Toronto Area from time to which the level of respect and appreciation for his music in the city is real. His ear for a unique intersection between Psychedelic Rock and 808s paired with gritty, inspirational lyrics has made him popular amongst his fanbase.