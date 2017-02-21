To follow up on a very successful 50th anniversary series that showed love to the millions of loyal van supporters, the beloved Vans brand will now introduce their global ‘This Is Off The Wall’ campaign.

The campaign is digital based and will focus on utilizing a range of film techniques, focusing on the creative ventures in action sports, art, music and street culture that Vans champions. Vans showcases the essence of “Off The Wall” through a diverse set of ambassadors such as Jayne Min, Tony Alva and more.

“The meaning of ‘Off The Wall’ is the very ethos of Vans, the very identity of our brand – its everything we stand for,” said Doug Palladini, Vans Global Brand President. “We’re pleased to tell this inspiring and sincere, five-decade-long story through our family of ambassadors who have been brought together by their diverse passions for creativity.” Fara Howard, Vans’ VP of Global Marketing, shares, “It’s hard to assign one definition to ‘Off The Wall’, so we wanted to deliver a campaign that truly shows how our mantra takes shape through various forms of creativity. Whether that’s through music, surfing, skateboarding or customizing a pair of shoes, all the stories told will communicate the distinct way in which Vans looks at the world.”

You can check out the full series on houseofvans.com.