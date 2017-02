Supa wants the rap world to pay full attention when it comes to his new video, “Watching”. The video features new Roc Nation signee, Jim Jones. Filmed in his hometown, Supa, shows how it goes down in Miami, Florida. Lyrically, Supa and Jim Jones over deliver. Here’s what Jim Jones says about the track

The song is a direct reflection of what growin’ up in these mean Miami streets is like. It’s theme music to the hood. – Jim Jones

Check out the visual for the video below.