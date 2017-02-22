Yesterday [Feb. 22nd], an active gunman was cornered by Houston police officials in Ben Taub Hospital. Reports of the shooter came in around 2 p.m. according to Houston spokesman Kese Smith.

Patients and doctors were held up outside of the hospital after the alarm. The rest of the medical professionals barricaded themselves in parts of the hospital.

The active shooter walked around the hospital but no victims or injuries were reported. The hospital then went under lockdown while the Houston SWAT team and police department waited outside with guns drawn.