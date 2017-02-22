It was rumored that Future will be releasing another album following the release of his self-titled album Future. The Atlanta rapper confirmed that he’s releasing the album he “always wanted to make” titled HNDRXX Friday, February 24th in an Instagram post.

The album I always wanted to make, timing is everything & with that being said #HNDRXX link in my bio

The post was followed by another post with the HNDRXX logo and a lengthy, motivational caption:

who told u,you couldn’t b exactly who u wanted to be? They lied,they wasn’t bold they didn’t have the ambition they didn’t have the courage they was mislead they didn’t believe in they self when no one else would they cared about what other people thought of them they gave up not knowing god wouldn’t give u more than u could handle they didn’t sew seeds they didn’t have the passion they didn’t have the drive they didn’t tell u all of there flaws because they was scared of not being accepted by there peers they said I can’t I tried I need help but not me #HNDRXX

During a Twitter Q&A, a fan asked Future if his consecutive album releases were motivated by his recent settlement with his former manager Rocko which he completely denied in the video below:

#Future responds to a fan asking if he is releasing another album because of his recent settlement with #Rocko.

HNDRXX is available for pre-order on Apple Music.