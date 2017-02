P. Diddy took to YouTube to share the news we’ve all been waiting for: He’s finally a billionaire!

The video kicks off with the mogul eating lunch and after a few bites, he walks into another office and drops the bomb:

A young boy from Harlem, I couldn’t even be a waiter. They didn’t want me to be a waiter, so you know what I did? I became a billionaire.

With the many hats Puff wears, this milestone was long overdue. Congratulations are in order.