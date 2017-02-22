Check out the new Fabolous tour with Chris Brown and 50cent coming spring.

The Party Tour:

Fri Mar 31 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

Sat Apr 01 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sun Apr 02 Boston, MA TD Garden

Tue Apr 04 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thu Apr 06 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Fri Apr 07 Detroit, MI The Palace at Auburn Hills

Sun Apr 09 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Mon Apr 10 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Tue Apr 11 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Thu Apr 13 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sat Apr 15 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

Sun Apr 16 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Tue Apr 18 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena

Thu Apr 20 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Fri Apr 21 Washington, DC Verizon Center

Sat Apr 22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Mon Apr 24 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Fri Apr 28 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Sat Apr 29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Sun Apr 30 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Tue May 02 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Thu May 04 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sat May 06 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Mon May 08 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Wed May 10 Portland, OR Moda Center

Thu May 11 Seattle, WA KeyArena

Sat May 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Mon May 15 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Tue May 16 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Thu May 18 San Jose, CA SAP Center

Fri May 19 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena @ Aztec Bowl

Sat May 20 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tue May 23 Los Angeles, CA The Forum