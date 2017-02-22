The time is ticking and hoop fans, be prepare for some of your favorite teams make some major moves that can reassemble the playoff picture.

As we are just less than 24 hours away from the NBA Trade deadline, there are some franchises that has been plotting on star players and valuable role players that can help their team rearrange the playoff picture. Just take a good look at the significance of the New Orleans Pelicans & Sacramento Kings deal which in result, introduce a new era of “twin towers” that can revamp what the Western Conference playoff setting looks like. Currently, the Pelicans are in 11th place and are just 2 games out of the 8th spot. By bringing in DeMarcus Cousins to team up with All Star Game MVP Anthony Davis, the Pelicans are a dangerous sleeper team that opposing teams will have headaches game planning as they have an All Star front court who averages roughly 20 points and 10+ rebounds a night.

The LA Lakers are slowly taking baby steps in bringing back their winning traditions by hiring a familiar face who helped the storied franchise become a winner. “Magic” Johnson has been slowly living up to his name in the front office as he was able to make some noise in his 3 months of his involvement with the iconic franchise. First, he was able to use Lou Williams market value for great use as he was able to get a defensive stopper of Corey Brewer and an unprotected first round pick. Now, Magic is in the process of attempting to acquire All Star caliber center Brook Lopez from the Brooklyn Nets. As Magic continues to rebuild the baby Lakers and put them in the position to dominate 3-4 years from now, it looks like Houston has gotten a lot stronger by adding a hooper who led his team in scoring even though he was coming off the bench in former 6th Man Of The Year winner Lou Williams. Critics and other sources are going to keep an eye on how Coach D’Antoni will manage the minutes of the top 2 scoring bench players in the league in Lou and Eric Gordon in their pursuit to gaining ground on the Golden State Warriors.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks has their eyes set on sending away another superstar other than Carmelo Anthony. Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose has been throwing into discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In result, the Knicks are eyeing defensive savvy and on ball pitbull Patrick Beverly of the Houston Rockets. The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers have been talking in regards of a deal that would sent Blake Griffin to Celtic-Land. Indiana has some serious consideration as their future may start to look shaky. Superstar Paul George is planning to become an free agent in 2018 and has express interest to Larry Bird that he wants to win and he wants to win now! If no results come his way, sources are saying he’s planning on signing with his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers. But if Indiana is planning to win now, young talents such as Jahlil Okafor, who are on the team’s radar are plotting to bring in the former Duke great. Depending on PG13’s market value, the Pacers can trade or build around young superstar in the making in Myles Turner.

Only time will tell what deals will be made from now. Make sure you stayed glued to thesource.com to check for more further updates as the NBA Trade Deadline ends tomorroe at 3 p.m.