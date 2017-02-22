Icon Talks, who has brought you Chaka Khan, T.I, Omari Hardwick, Jessie Jackson, and many more, is bringing its famed event, to Brooklyn, NY March 9th.

This event will honor legendary Hip Hop artist, Fabolous and his contributions in music, fashion, lifestyle, and philanthropy on one of Hip Hop’s most memorable and somber days, the anniversary of Biggie’s death. Showing Brooklyn and music fans all over the progression and the positivity that Hip Hop can bring.

Icon Talks has identified community leaders who demonstrate the core values of a true icon and that is someone who inspires not only through their innate talents but someone who manifests their purpose and passion in how they live their life and touch the lives of others.