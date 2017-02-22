Jay Ellis, Larenz Tate and More on BET’s ABFF Honors Gold Carpet

The American Black Film Festival, ABFF, premieres tonight on BET Network at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

The annual event will honor actor and director Denzel Washington with the “Hollywood Legacy Award,” rapper turned actress Queen Latifah with the “Entertainment Icon Award,” writer, producer and actress Issa Rae with the “Rising Star Award,” film director and producer F. Gary Gray with the “Excellence in the Arts Award” and actor Terrence Howard with the “Excellence in the Arts Award.”

Viola Davis, Common, Pharrell Williams, Lee Daniels, Morris Chestnut, Omari Hardwick and Anika Noni Rose and took the stage as presenters while Maxwell and Dionne Farris performed their hits from the film “Love Jones,” which received the “Classic Cinema Award.”

Special appearances include Cecily Tyson, Jay Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Nia Long, Larenz Tate, Alexandra Shipp, Luke James, Kylie Bunbury and more.

“BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors” is executive produced by ABFF Ventures founder Jeff Friday, Suzanne de Passe and Madison Jones for de Passe Jones Entertainment, Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Connie Orlando, Stephen G. Hill and Debra Lee for BET Networks.

Videography and editing: Juan Anthony Photography.