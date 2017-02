Kick’d Out: The Air Jordan 8 Alternate Drops This Weekend [Images]

Our alternative of the 1993 Bugs Bunny….

The Alternate comes equipped in a Chicago Bulls color scheme, draped in an all-white leather on the upper with black and red accents contrasting throughout. A graphic liner is also visible with ‘1993’ on the pull tabs and detailing across the heel.

You can purchase the Alternate at a set price of $190 at select Jordan Brand and Nike retailers on Saturday, February 25th.

Check out images of the Air Jordan 8 Alternate below.