Kick’d Out: The Classic Nike Air Plus TN Ultra Gets A Modernized Enhancement

Kick’d Out: The Classic Nike Air Plus TN Ultra Gets A Modernized Enhancement

The Nike Air Plus TN Ultra got a modernized upgrade of the classic 1998 silhouette.

Revamped with ultra construction and a mesh composition, the shoe comes equipped with TPU stripe overlays on the upper. The Ultra is a much more eye-catching model with a distinctive sole unit that flaunts the air bubble with a much lighter build.

Other small features of the shoe include miniature swooshes on the side panels, heel pull tabs and a TPU toe cap. The women’s pair is available now at select Nike retailers overseas.

Check out images of the Nike Air Plus TN Ultra in the gallery below.