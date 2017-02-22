LIKE’s Debut Solo Album, Songs Made While High, Featuring Anderson .Paak & Buddy Are Now Available…..

Today, LIKE presents new animated visual for “Mushroom Cloud,” which is a track from his debut album Songs Made While High. He has worked on Joey Bada$$’ forthcoming project, he also was a photographer at Solange’s Grammy party, and held down the music for as well.

LIKE stayed behind the scenes for years before coming to the forefront as a producer. He’s worked on Kendrick Lamar’s “Sing About Me, Dying Of Thirst” from Kendrick’s breakout Good Kid, m.A.A.d City, album (which earned him his first Grammy nomination) to Ab-Soul’s “Just Have Fun”, Curren$y’s “Cruizin,” Med Blu/Madlib’s “Finer Things” f/ Phonte (with LIKE dropping a verse as well) to Anderson. Paak’s “Room In Here” f/ The Game & Sonya Elise from Paak’s runaway smash album Malibu which recently earned him his second Grammy nomination. ”

The second Grammy nomination meant a lot to me, it means that I’m doing something right” LIKE stated. “I’m staying true to what I believe in, without compromising my artistry. Paak has always been a good dude and friend of mine; I am so glad to see him make it, he deserves it!”

